by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 7:00 AM

Nothing beats girl talk!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella gets candid about her personal life with close friend and fellow wrestler Nia Jax. While the Bella Twin confirms she's "fully single," her Total Divas peer assures her "that's good though."

"It's new, it's a different chapter!" Nia notes to Nikki. "It's exciting—it's scary and exciting at the same time."

Although Nikki is happy to be single, she isn't thrilled that everyone is now trying to set her up on dates. Understandably, Brie Bella's twin isn't "ready for that at all."

"You know, it's the age! Gonna be 35," Nikki contemplates. "Isn't it so annoying? Do you get that too?"

Thankfully, Nikki isn't alone in this dilemma as Nia reveals people try to set her up as well. "They're like, 'Don't you want kids?'" the 34-year-old relays. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I do! Of course, but I'm not gonna rush into something and it's not how my life's going."

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

In fact, both Nia and Nikki feel their lives are "fun" and "going pretty good." Nonetheless, Birdie Danielson's aunt is already dreaming up her next suitor.

"I think I'd want like a businessman…like isn't in this industry, is more on the other side of it. You know what I mean?" Nikki shares. "Isn't like an actor or in front of the camera, I guess I should say."

And it sounds like Nikki has plenty of options as she reveals she has been "hit up" in her Instagram DM.

Will Nikki pursue these online suitors?

Watch the love life chat for yourself in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

