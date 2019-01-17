Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Denies Threatening to Shoot a Woman

The spotlight is back on Jenelle Evans husband, David Eason.

The Teen Mom 2 star's spouse allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in front of his North Carolina home, TMZ first reported. A woman named Sandra Britt told the website that she was looking for a rental property for her daughter in the reality TV couple's neighborhood last weekend when she stopped in front of their house.

Britt told TMZ she was admiring the house and gate when Eason allegedly raced up behind her on the street on an ATV and asked her why she was looking at his house. She further claimed to the website that he put his hand on what appeared to be a holstered gun on his waist and added, "That's right. I got a gun. I will shoot you." Britt alleged to TMZ that Evans' husband took a picture of her license plate before leaving.

When contacted by E! News, Britt confirmed the incident allegedly happened and said she filed a police report. E! News has reached out to the Columbus County Sheriff's Department, but have not been able to independently verify a police report was filed.