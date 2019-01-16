Married at First Sight alum Sam Role secretly tied the knot with Chris Wise last year!

E! News can confirm that the reality star, who welcomed a daughter with Wise four months ago, is married.

"Chris and I are soooo happy to finally be able to share our wedded bliss with the world," Sam tells E! News. "Chris found me at a time when I was looking at alternative routes to start a family and he still chose to stay by my side through it all. Picking my husband, with the support of my ex-husband and my MAFS family, has been surreal but so fulfilling."

Sam appeared on season three of MAFS, marrying Neil Bowlus. The duo would later divorce.