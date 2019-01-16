You fell for—and felt for—Lana Condor in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but Lara Jean she ain't in Deadly Class.

The new Syfy series, based on the comic book of the same name, sees Condor trade in the love letters for a katana as Saya Kuroki.

"There's not much—they're very different," Condor told E! News about her two famous characters while on set of Deadly Class. "I think that's something that I really wanted to do, to be able to crossover all genres and to be able to pick different roles so that people can see me in a different light. But, yeah, Lara Jean, I gotta say, I don't think she'd survive in Kings Dominion, but neither would Saya in a dress like Lara Jean is always in. They're polar opposites, there truly is no similarities whatsoever...They're girls, and they're OK with being on their own, that's it."