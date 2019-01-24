From Fashion Icon to Designer: See Rihanna Rock Fashion Week for Over a Decade

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rihanna

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

There is no denying that Rihanna is a fashion icon.

From the stage to the street, the 30-year-old performer has been making heads turn with her style choices so it should come as no surprise that she has become a staple of Fashion Week over the past decade.

No matter what show the Grammy winner is attending, she never fails to disappoint with her outfit selection. We love that she doesn't shy away from fashion risks and somehow always make them work.

This may explain why she launched her own lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, which showed during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Rihanna made sure to create an inclusive show by featuring woman of all shapes and sizes on the runway.

In fact, then-pregnant model Slick Woods walked in the Savage x Fenty show while she was in labor with her first child. She later welcomed a baby boy!

Photos

Rihanna's Best Looks

However, the lingerie line was not the first time that the Barbados native's designs had been showcased during Fashion Week.

The Ocean's Eight star had previously showed her collaboration with Puma during Fashion Week in 2016 and 2017.

Take a look back at Rihanna's best Fashion Week appearances over the years below and prepare yourself for more of her iconic looks at her next Savage x Fenty show.

ESC: Rihanna

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Beaming Beauty

Rihanna was all smiles as she walked the runway at her Savage x Fenty Fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Rihanna

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

White Hot

In 2018, the 30-year-old performer rocked a white blouse and trousers as she made her way into the Louis Vuitton presentation in Paris.

Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Vivid Vixen

The "Umbrella" singer turned heads in neon at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show in 2017.

Article continues below

ESC: Rihanna

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior

Bold in Black

The Grammy winner made a statement in an overcoat and leather beret for the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma

Pretty in Pink

In 2016, the Barbados native was a vision in pink at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna presentation in New York.

Rihanna, NYFW

Kris Connor/WireImage

Oh So Fierce

In New York, the Ocean's 8 star struck a pose in a black hooded jacket and lace dress at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show.

Article continues below

ESC: April Horoscopes, Rihanna

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Picture Perfect

The pop icon looked chic in a pastel coat and leather boots at the 2017 Dior show in Paris. 

Rihanna, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Modern Woman

The songwriter stopped for photographers at the Adidas Originals x Kanye West fashion show in 2015.

Rihanna, NYFW

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Ms. Maroon

The "American Oxygen" performer stunned in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress at the Zac Posen presentation during New York Fashion Week.

Article continues below

Rihanna, New York Fashion Week

AKM-GSI

Beautiful in Blue

In 2014, the Clara Lionel Foundation creator made heads turn in her blue jacket and matching hat at the Alexander Wang show in New York.

Rihanna, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Simply Stunning

Rihanna showed off her curves in a black dress at the Altuzarra show in 2014.

Rihanna, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Gorgeous Girl

The "We Found Love" singer picked a white crop top and hot pink skirt for her appearance at the Versace show during New York Fashion Week.

Article continues below

Rihanna

Splash News

Fun & Fearless

The Bates Motel actress carried a faux fur with the word "fear" written across it at the Comme Des Garçons fashion show in 2014.

Rihanna, 2014 PFW, Givenchy

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Fashion Forward

All eyes were on Rihanna when she arrived in in menswear inspired black blazer and matching pants for the Givenchy Fashion Show.

Rihanna

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Green Goddess

The fashion designer was camera ready when she arrived a green patterned coat and red cat eye glasses for the Stella McCartney presentation.

Article continues below

Rihanna

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Lavender Lady

The "SOS" performer looked chic in a lavender dress and matching shoes at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.

Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fashion Show Ready

The American Music Award winner wore a multiple color coat for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris.   

Rihanna, Lanvin, Paris Fashion Week

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Great in Grey

Rihanna donned a grey ensemble for her appearance at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014. She completed the look with a fedora.

Article continues below

Rihanna

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Red & Black

The "Take A Bow" singer showed off her sexy side in a LBD, red coat and stockings at the Dior show in 2014.

Rihanna

Brian Killian/WireImage

Silver Siren

In 2013, the "Distrubia" performer got silly in front of photographers at the Opening Ceremony Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.  

Rihanna, Karl Lagerfeld

Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage

Glam Time

The "Rude Boy" singer was simply stunning at the 2013 Chanel fashion show in Paris.

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Christian Dior

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Feathery Fun

Rihanna was jaw dropping in a black dress and matching feather headpiece at John Galliano's Dior presentation during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Vivienne Westwood

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Runway Ready

The Barbados Ambassador paired her blazer with pair of thigh-high suede boots for the Vivienne Westwood show in 2009.

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Karl Lagerfeld

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Rocker Chic

In 2009, the "Diamonds" singer looked flawless in a black ensemble at the Karl Lagerfeld show during Paris Fashion Week.

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Givenchy

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Fierce Fashion

Rihanna was a showstopper in black at the Givenchy show in 2009.

Rihanna, 2009 PFW, Chanel

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Glimmering Gal

The Bajan beauty was dripping in jewels at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.

Rihanna, 2008 MFW, Gucci

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Bold in Black

So chic! The makeup mogul looked radiant at the 2008 Gucci show in Milan.

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2008 PFW, Chanel

Michel Dufour/WireImage

Flannelled Flare

The Savage x Fenty designer posed for photographers as she made her way into the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.

Rihanna, 2007 NYFW, Zac Posen

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Shining Bright

The Fenty Beauty creator was a vision in yellow at the 2007 Zac Posen show.

Rihanna, 2006 MFW, Just Cavalli

Daniele Venturelli/WireImag

Glowing Girl

Rihanna looked fierce at the Just Cavalli show in 2006.

Article continues below

Rihanna, 2006 NYFW, Baby Phat

Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Stunning Star

The pop star grinned while stopping for photos at the Baby Phat show during New York Fashion Week in 2005.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion Week , Fashion , Style , Rihanna , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anne Hathaway

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E-Comm: Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

Shop These On-Trend Denim Pants

Paris Fashion Week, Street style

See All the Standout Street Style From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Paris Fashion Week, Street style

The Best Street Style From Fashion Week Fall 2019

Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Paris Fashion Week 2019

See Every Celebrity at Fashion Week: Fall 2019

Best Looks, 2019 Paris Fashion Week, Christian Dior

Best Looks at Fashion Week Fall 2019

Rihanna

Rihanna's Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.