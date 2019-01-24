Dominique Charriau/WireImage
There is no denying that Rihanna is a fashion icon.
From the stage to the street, the 30-year-old performer has been making heads turn with her style choices so it should come as no surprise that she has become a staple of Fashion Week over the past decade.
No matter what show the Grammy winner is attending, she never fails to disappoint with her outfit selection. We love that she doesn't shy away from fashion risks and somehow always make them work.
This may explain why she launched her own lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, which showed during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Rihanna made sure to create an inclusive show by featuring woman of all shapes and sizes on the runway.
In fact, then-pregnant model Slick Woods walked in the Savage x Fenty show while she was in labor with her first child. She later welcomed a baby boy!
However, the lingerie line was not the first time that the Barbados native's designs had been showcased during Fashion Week.
The Ocean's Eight star had previously showed her collaboration with Puma during Fashion Week in 2016 and 2017.
Take a look back at Rihanna's best Fashion Week appearances over the years below and prepare yourself for more of her iconic looks at her next Savage x Fenty show.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty
Beaming Beauty
Rihanna was all smiles as she walked the runway at her Savage x Fenty Fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
White Hot
In 2018, the 30-year-old performer rocked a white blouse and trousers as she made her way into the Louis Vuitton presentation in Paris.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Vivid Vixen
The "Umbrella" singer turned heads in neon at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show in 2017.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Dior
Bold in Black
The Grammy winner made a statement in an overcoat and leather beret for the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma
Pretty in Pink
In 2016, the Barbados native was a vision in pink at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna presentation in New York.
Kris Connor/WireImage
Oh So Fierce
In New York, the Ocean's 8 star struck a pose in a black hooded jacket and lace dress at her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna show.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Picture Perfect
The pop icon looked chic in a pastel coat and leather boots at the 2017 Dior show in Paris.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Modern Woman
The songwriter stopped for photographers at the Adidas Originals x Kanye West fashion show in 2015.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Ms. Maroon
The "American Oxygen" performer stunned in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress at the Zac Posen presentation during New York Fashion Week.
AKM-GSI
Beautiful in Blue
In 2014, the Clara Lionel Foundation creator made heads turn in her blue jacket and matching hat at the Alexander Wang show in New York.
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Simply Stunning
Rihanna showed off her curves in a black dress at the Altuzarra show in 2014.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Gorgeous Girl
The "We Found Love" singer picked a white crop top and hot pink skirt for her appearance at the Versace show during New York Fashion Week.
Splash News
Fun & Fearless
The Bates Motel actress carried a faux fur with the word "fear" written across it at the Comme Des Garçons fashion show in 2014.
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Fashion Forward
All eyes were on Rihanna when she arrived in in menswear inspired black blazer and matching pants for the Givenchy Fashion Show.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Green Goddess
The fashion designer was camera ready when she arrived a green patterned coat and red cat eye glasses for the Stella McCartney presentation.
Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage
Lavender Lady
The "SOS" performer looked chic in a lavender dress and matching shoes at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashion Show Ready
The American Music Award winner wore a multiple color coat for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris.
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Great in Grey
Rihanna donned a grey ensemble for her appearance at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week in 2014. She completed the look with a fedora.
AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Red & Black
The "Take A Bow" singer showed off her sexy side in a LBD, red coat and stockings at the Dior show in 2014.
Brian Killian/WireImage
Silver Siren
In 2013, the "Distrubia" performer got silly in front of photographers at the Opening Ceremony Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week.
Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage
Glam Time
The "Rude Boy" singer was simply stunning at the 2013 Chanel fashion show in Paris.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Feathery Fun
Rihanna was jaw dropping in a black dress and matching feather headpiece at John Galliano's Dior presentation during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Runway Ready
The Barbados Ambassador paired her blazer with pair of thigh-high suede boots for the Vivienne Westwood show in 2009.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Rocker Chic
In 2009, the "Diamonds" singer looked flawless in a black ensemble at the Karl Lagerfeld show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fierce Fashion
Rihanna was a showstopper in black at the Givenchy show in 2009.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Glimmering Gal
The Bajan beauty was dripping in jewels at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Bold in Black
So chic! The makeup mogul looked radiant at the 2008 Gucci show in Milan.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
Flannelled Flare
The Savage x Fenty designer posed for photographers as she made her way into the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2009.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Shining Bright
The Fenty Beauty creator was a vision in yellow at the 2007 Zac Posen show.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImag
Glowing Girl
Rihanna looked fierce at the Just Cavalli show in 2006.
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images
Stunning Star
The pop star grinned while stopping for photos at the Baby Phat show during New York Fashion Week in 2005.