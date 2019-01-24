There is no denying that Rihanna is a fashion icon.

From the stage to the street, the 30-year-old performer has been making heads turn with her style choices so it should come as no surprise that she has become a staple of Fashion Week over the past decade.

No matter what show the Grammy winner is attending, she never fails to disappoint with her outfit selection. We love that she doesn't shy away from fashion risks and somehow always make them work.

This may explain why she launched her own lingerie collection, Savage x Fenty, which showed during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Rihanna made sure to create an inclusive show by featuring woman of all shapes and sizes on the runway.

In fact, then-pregnant model Slick Woods walked in the Savage x Fenty show while she was in labor with her first child. She later welcomed a baby boy!