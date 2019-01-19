Instagram
Just like that, little Chicago West is 1!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby girl celebrated her first birthday on Tuesday, 12 months after the couple welcomed their second daughter via a surrogate. In honor of baby Chi's milestone, the family had a little celebration featuring her famous siblings.
Based on the photos shared on social media, the reality star family celebrated with gifts, treats and Alice in Wonderland decorations galore.
Kim turned her home into a magical wonderland, which she documented all over social media. The decorations, just like other birthday festivities, were unbeatable.
"Kim went all out for Chicago's party and changed her house into a Disneyland/Alice & Wonderland theme. The decor is extreme and she's really excited about it," a source told E! News. "Kim wanted all of the cousins to dress in theme and Chicago has her own custom costume."
The KKW Beauty owner's home turned into a giant maze and guests were also greeted by Alice and the Queen of Hearts.
Another source told E! News how Kim went "all out with the details." The insider explained, "The inside was designed like an outdoor garden with faux grass, red roses and a fun maze for the kids to run through. Outside they had a bounce house and Alice characters to entertain the kids. The characters had a tea party with the kids and played chess with giant chess pieces. They read them stories and helped them at a Mad Hatter station where they could make different hats and headbands."
Other activities at the birthday party on Saturday included "arts and crafts, a balloon maker and lots of desserts." Kids left with a stuffed animal party favor. "It was a very cute party and the kids had a lot of fun," the source said.
What else could a birthday girl want?
Perhaps her first luxury car. No Kardashian-Jenner-West birthday would be complete without a standout present. For Chicago, it was a pint-sized neon yellow Mercedes G-Wagon—that matches her famous mama's, no less.
Plus, there was plenty of family time as Chi and her older brother, Saint West, and big sister, North West, checked out the new wheels together.
Take a look inside the fantastical party in E!'s gallery below:
Brotherly Love
Big brother Saint helped Chicago stay hydrated before the party.
Instagram
A very important date
Chicago and her guests enjoyed an Alice in Wonderland cake, which was made by Hansen's Cakes.
Instagram
Birthday girl!
Chicago stood in her kitchen before the festivities got underway.
Instagram
Family time
North, True and Khloe smiled for a cute selfie.
Instagram
Just Angelic
True and North looked glam as they took a selfie.
Instagram
Mommy-Daughter Day
Khloe Kardashian posed with her daughter True Thompson at the party. North West is already a skilled photographer because she gets photo credit!
Instagram
Bring on the bounce
The party even included a fun bounce castle.
Instagram
Mad Hatters
Different hats were on the table at Chicago's fun party.
Instagram
Down the rabbit hole
Kim Kardashian had a keyhole-shaped entrance to the grand party.
Instagram
All hail the queen
The Queen of Hearts and Alice chatted at the entrance before guests had to walk through a complex maze.
Royal Flush
The inside of Kim's house was decked out in Alice in Wonderland decorations.
Of course, there was no shortage of birthday love from Chi's proud parents. "Happy Birthday to my pretty girl Chi!!!! The sweetest baby in the whole world!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "Mommy and Daddy love you so much!" Needless to say, it was a sweet night to finish off the little one's first year.
Happy Birthday, Chicago!