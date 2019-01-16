MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds Is Bringing Together Veterans of All Your Favorite Reality Shows

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 9:01 AM

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

It's a new day and new world for MTV's The Challenge. The long-running reality series is assembling a cast of who's who from other franchises for The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Alongside mainstays from The Real World and Road Rules, MTV added cast members from The Bachelor, Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, Geordie Shore, Ex on the Beach and Floribama Shore to the mix.

Thirty-four contestants from various reality TV backgrounds from around the globe will battle it out during physical and mental challenges for their share of a $1 million prize. New faces aren't the only difference for this season, there are new rules to the game so many have played before. Expect new alliances and twists along the way in what MTV is calling "the grittiest, most hardcore season ever."

Meet the cast below.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio (Veteran)

This is his 18th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

CT Tamburello (Veteran)

This is CT's 15th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Kam Williams (Veteran)

This is Kam's third time on the show.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Amanda Garcia (Veteran)

Amanda is on her fifth appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Kyle Christie (Veteran)

Kyle is on his third Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Da'Vonne Rogers (Veteran)

This is Da'Vonne's second Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Leroy Garrett (Veteran)

This is Leroy's 10th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Jenna Compono (Veteran)

Jenna has done seven Challenges.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Nany Gonzalez (Veteran)

Nany is on her sixth Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Zach Nichols (Veteran)

This is Zach's eighth time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Natalie Negrotti (Veteran)

This is Natalie's third time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Paulie Calafiore (Veteran)

This is Paulie's second Challenge, so he's a veteran. He previously appeared on Ex on the Beach and Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Ashley Mitchell (Veteran)

Ashley is on her fourth Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Cara Maria Sorbello (Veteran)

Cara Maria is a 13-time The Challenge veteran.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Hunter Barfield (Veteran)

Hunter is now on his fourth The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Wes Bergmann (Veteran)

This is Wes' 11th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Joao Paulo Andrade (Prospect)

He comes from Ex on the Beach Brazil.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Gus Smyrnios (Prospect)

Gus is from Floribama Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Mattie Lynn Breaux (Prospect)

She comes to the show from Party Down South.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Georgia Harrison (Prospect)

Georgia comes to the show from Love Island.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Liz Nolan (Prospect)

Liz spent time on Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Turabi Camkiran (Prospect)

Turabi is from Survivor Turkey.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Natalie Duran (Prospect)

Natalie spent time on American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Theo Campbell (Prospect)

Theo comes from the world of Love Island.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Morgan Willet (Prospect)

Morgan was previously on Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Ashley Cain (Prospect)

Ashley was on Ex on the Beach UK.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Chase McNary (Prospect)

Viewers will remember Chase from this time on The Bachelorette.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Stephen Bear (Prospect)

Stephen comes from Geordie Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Alan Valdez (Prospect)

Alan is a TV personality from Telemundo.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Julia Nolan (Prospect)

Julia comes from the world of Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Dee Nguyen (Prospect)

Dee comes to The Challenge from Geordie Shore.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Zahida Allen (Prospect)

Zahida is a newcomer from Ex on the Beach.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Josh Martinez (Prospect)

Josh comes to the MTV reality series from Big Brother.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

MTV

Shaleen Sutherland (Prospect)

Shaleen Sutherland comes to The Challenge from the Canadian version of The Bachelor.

This year, MTV will also launch The Challenge Messenger Bot, which includes trivia, polls, a meme generator and more. Fans can message The Challenge on Twitter and Facebook with their questions in real time.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. on MTV. An international premiere date will come in late February.

