Julia Roberts Not Returning for Homecoming Season 2: Report

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 7:11 AM

Homecoming

Amazon

Homecoming will be back on Amazon, sans its Oscar-winning star. Julia Roberts will not return as Heidi Bergman for the upcoming second season of the acclaimed series from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts is still attached to the project as an executive producer.

Homecoming, which is based on the podcast of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, was Roberts' first series regular TV role. The first season of Homecoming also starred Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham, Alex Karpovsky and Sissy Spacek. The first season was nominated for a Best Television Series—Drama Golden Globe with Roberts and James also receiving nominations for their work on the Amazon series. Guest stars included Dermot Mulroney, Sydney Poitier Heartsong, Frankie Shaw and Jeremy Allen White.

Photos

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

The first season of Homecoming followed Heidi Bergman, a former caseworker at a transitional center designed to help veterans transition back to civilian life. But it wasn't that simple. The Geist Group behind the support center had something else in mind for the soldiers. Homecoming jumped around in time with Heidi working at the center and later after her exit from the job.

Details about the second season are scarce. The show was picked up with a two-season order. Mr. Robot creator Esmail directed every episode of the series.

While Homecoming was Roberts' first series regular role, her other TV gigs include The Normal Heart, Law & Order, Murphy Brown, Friends and Miami Vice.

Homecoming season one is now streaming on Amazon. Amazon and producer Universal Cable Productions did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(E! and Universal Cable Productions are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Julia Roberts , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

