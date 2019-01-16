Jimmy Fallon Goes Full Hamilton and Sings With Lin-Manuel Miranda

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 5:05 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon is ready for Broadway. 

The late-night host showed off his singing skills on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show by joining Lin-Manuel Miranda and the rest of the Hamilton cast in Puerto Rico for a special rendition of "The Story of Tonight." 

Just like in the musical, the song starts off with Alexander Hamilton (played by Miranda) singing alongside John Laurens, Hercules Mulligan and Marquis de Lafayette at a local pub. However, another character was soon added to the scene as Fallon stepped out in a costume matching Miranda's. The comedy star rocked everything from the traditional vest to the slicked back bun.

While Fallon started off singing the correct lyrics, he soon took some creative liberties. So instead of singing "Telling the story of tonight," Fallon belted out, "We've got a killer show tonight." And instead of crooning "They'll tell the story of tonight," he and Miranda sang, "In Puerto Rico for tonight." 

In fact, the two then started belting out a rendition of The Tonight Show's theme song.

Barack Obama Stars in New Hamilton Song Remix: Listen to It Here

Watch the video to see the act.

Miranda is reprising his role as one of the founding fathers for a limited-time run in Puerto Rico. All of the proceeds from his shows benefit the Flamboyan Arts Fund, which supports the arts in Puerto Rico.  Miranda told Fallon he hoped to raise $15 million to create multi-year grants for artists, including museums, individual artists and theater groups. He felt like this was particularly important following the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"They're never remembered in recovery efforts, in rebuilding efforts, and they're going to be the ones who tell the story of this hurricane," he said. "They're the ones who were here. They're the ones who lived inside that silence."

Miranda's last show in Puerto Rico will be Jan. 27.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

