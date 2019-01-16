Executive producer Dan Goor said he was excited to give Hitchcock and Scully the backstory they deserve, as all the show's writers are big fans of the duo.

"We're huge fans of Hitchcock and Scully," Goor told reporters during a press day for the new season. "In fact, there may be more jokes and storylines pitched by the writers' room for Hitchcock and Scully than anyone else on the show."

"Certainly on set, any time we need help getting out of a scene, we'd be like, what could Hitchcock come in and say here, what could Scully do?" added Andy Samberg.

"And the actors who play them are such adorable, wonderful, funny people, so and I think it's been a priority of ours to do a Hitchcock/Scully...we tried to do at least one episode a year for the last three or so years I'd say, but to do one that focuses on their backstory is something we've been dying to do for a long time," said Goor.