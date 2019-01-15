First comes the big engagement ring, then comes marriage.

After announcing their engagement on Sunday, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger may be heading down the aisle relatively soon. On Sunday, the Parks and Recreation actor shared the engagement news on Instagram when he posted a picture himself kissing his newly minted fiancée's cheek, and the ring was on full display. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" he captioned the image.

The 29-year-old uploaded the same image one day later and wrote, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first photographed together in June during a romantic picnic in Santa Barbara and since then, these two have been on the fast track to love. A source told E! News on Tuesday that the couple already has some inklings about what they want their wedding to be like.