Jazz Jennings loves nothing more than making her dad uncomfortable, so of course she is loving the idea of a "farewell to penis" party.

In a sneak peek of I Am Jazz, Jazz's mom comes up with the perfect way to diffuse the stress surrounding her daughter's upcoming gender confirmation surgery. They are going to host a "farewell to penis"party!

"I wanna do this party, because I want to have fun with the idea that jazz is having surgery," Jeanette Jennings explains. "This is not fun. There's nothing fun about this, but laughter is the best medicine."

Jazz's dad, on the other hand, isn't as excited about the idea and he hopes Jazz isn't either. He describes himself as "more low-key" but their plans for a phallus cake and piñata are definitely the complete opposite of his ideal party.