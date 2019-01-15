by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:57 PM
Jazz Jennings loves nothing more than making her dad uncomfortable, so of course she is loving the idea of a "farewell to penis" party.
In a sneak peek of I Am Jazz, Jazz's mom comes up with the perfect way to diffuse the stress surrounding her daughter's upcoming gender confirmation surgery. They are going to host a "farewell to penis"party!
"I wanna do this party, because I want to have fun with the idea that jazz is having surgery," Jeanette Jennings explains. "This is not fun. There's nothing fun about this, but laughter is the best medicine."
Jazz's dad, on the other hand, isn't as excited about the idea and he hopes Jazz isn't either. He describes himself as "more low-key" but their plans for a phallus cake and piñata are definitely the complete opposite of his ideal party.
Which makes Jazz even more pumped to host the fiesta. She says, "I love making my dad uncomfortable and if this penis party is going to do just that, then we've gotta have a penis party."
TLC
She even throws out a few of her own ideas for the festivities. "Maybe I should write a little eulogy to my penis," Jazz shares.
It will also celebrate the transition from calling her penis "caterpillar" to calling her vagina "butterfly," which is fitting for the upcoming gender confirmation surgery.
To see more of Jazz's journey check out I Am Jazz when it premieres on Tues. Jan. 15 at 10/9 c.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?