Life is a cabaret on Riverdale this week, and E! News has your first look at just how much of a cabaret it's truly going to be, at least for a few minutes.

In the exclusive clip below, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) takes the stage at Veronica's speakeasy for a performance of the broadway classic "Cabaret," famously sung by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong.

Josie's performance offers a break from what creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa described as "one of our most f--ked up episodes" in a tweet on Monday. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had just taken over the town in the midseason finale, and now he's also threatening the future of La Bonne Nuit as well, forcing Veronica (Camila Mendes) to take action.

Things look pretty typical for Riverdale in the clip, but Hiram's takeover has created a "changed town," as Aguirre-Sacasa told us.