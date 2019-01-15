The CW
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:27 PM
The CW
Life is a cabaret on Riverdale this week, and E! News has your first look at just how much of a cabaret it's truly going to be, at least for a few minutes.
In the exclusive clip below, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) takes the stage at Veronica's speakeasy for a performance of the broadway classic "Cabaret," famously sung by the likes of Liza Minnelli, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong.
Josie's performance offers a break from what creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa described as "one of our most f--ked up episodes" in a tweet on Monday. Hiram (Mark Consuelos) had just taken over the town in the midseason finale, and now he's also threatening the future of La Bonne Nuit as well, forcing Veronica (Camila Mendes) to take action.
Things look pretty typical for Riverdale in the clip, but Hiram's takeover has created a "changed town," as Aguirre-Sacasa told us.
"Riverdale is very much a changed town," he said. "I think it's almost like a police state. There's always been dark elements but Riverdale has always been the town with pep—it's feeling less peppy when we come back, let me say this. And it does feel like the forces of darkness have sort of closed like a steel trap over Riverdale, and our characters are finding ways to rebel or to push up against that stuff."
The school's shut down, no one can enter or leave, and apparently that means everybody's got time to dress up and have a fancy night out!
This week's episode also finds Betty (Lili Reinhart) housing the patients she helped escape from the Sisters of Quiet Mercy while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) deals with a group of desperate Serpents and Archie's (KJ Apa) off...somewhere...after taking off in an attempt to escape Hiram. We'll all have to tune in to find out where exactly he is and what state he's in.
Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?