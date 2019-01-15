Is this really the best a man can get?

That's the question Gillette and the team over at Procter & Gamble (P&G) are asking in their new commercial and the world is waiting on an answer.

This week, Gillette released its newest commercial—that plays out more like a short film—in which the #MeToo movement is addressed, "boys will be boys" is no longer an acceptable reply and their 30-year slogan, "the best a man can get," is brought into the modern era by twisting it to focus on "the best men can be."

The commercial proves that toxic masculinity has gone on for too long by showing glimpses of bullying, harassment, "atta boy mentalities" and overall negative actions from boys and men. It's these actions that have led to the current issues both men and women are facing on a daily basis.

Next, there are clips of men who are already acting "the right way," which drives home the point that these sexist and inappropriate learned actions have been going on "far too long." Luckily, that all stops today...at least for the Gillette team and ideally its customers.