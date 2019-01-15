James Franco and Former Student Settle Disaster Artist Lawsuit

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
James Franco, Seth Rogen, Disaster Artist

Photo by Justina Mintz, courtesy of A24

James Franco and his former film student have settled a lawsuit over Franco's movie, The Disaster Artist.

According to VarietyRyan Moody filed a lawsuit in March 2018 against Franco's production company, Rabbit Bandini Productions, as well as Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, both of which produced the 2017 movie. Moody, who was once a student in Franco's UCLA film class, claimed that he was deceived, leading him to give up the rights to five early drafts that he wrote for the movie, for only $5,000.

Moody claimed in the docs that, back in 2013, Franco asked him to adapt the book, but was later replaced when Point Grey Pictures wanted to hire more experienced writers.

Read

The Totally Insane Behind-the-Scenes Stories From James Franco and Seth Rogen's The Disaster Artist

Moody also alleged that he was promised an associate producer credit on the film, which he did not get it.

Now, Moody's attorney Brian M. Grossman confirms to E! news that the matter between his client and the production companies has been resolved. Court documents obtained by E! News also show that Moody's attorney filed a request for dismissal on Jan. 8. Terms of the settlement have not been revealed.

E! News has reached out to Franco's production company and attorney for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ James Franco , Legal , Lawsuit , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sienna Miller

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings Hosts a ''Farewell to Penis'' Party Before Gender Confirmation Surgery

Ashley Petta, Anthony D'Amico

Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Welcome Baby Girl

This Is Us

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia's Response to Being a Fan-Favorite TV Dad Is So Pure

Riverdale, Ashleigh Murray

Josie Takes On "Cabaret" in Riverdale Sneak Peek

Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams

Louis Vuitton Releases a Star-Studded Lookbook in Lieu of a Runway Show for Pre-Fall 2019

Mexican Dynasties

Get Ready for Bravo's Mexican Dynasties: New Reality Series Will Chronicle Mexico City Mainstays

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.