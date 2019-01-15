Before Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced their engagement to the world, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the news with his ex Anna Faris.

Faris broke down how Pratt told her the news on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

"Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, 'I proposed to Katherine last night,'" she recalled. "I was like 'Ah! That's amazing.'"

The Mom actress then reminded her former husband she also officiates weddings.

"And I texted him back, 'Just want to remind you, I'm an ordained minister,'" she said, joking she's "not very good at it."

Still, it looks like Faris already knew her "sweet Chris" was ready to pop the question.

"I knew that it was going to happen," she said at one point. "I love her, and I love him, and I'm just so happy that they found each other."