Louis Vuitton Releases a Star-Studded Lookbook in Lieu of a Runway Show for Pre-Fall 2019

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 12:01 PM

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Leave it to these famous fashionistas to bring Louis Vuitton to life on the page. 

Such was precisely what Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière did for his Pre-Fall collection in lieu of a runway show. Following his May Resort show in the south of France, the brand's lookbook, released on Tuesday, features a slate of familiar Hollywood faces akin to the ones you would spot in the front row of any Vuitton fashion show. 

The handpicked stars tasked with rocking the latest looks, many of them award-winning actresses and band ambassadors, include Laura Harrier, Michelle WilliamsRiley KeoughRuth Negga, Sophie Turner, Thandie NewtonJennifer Connelly, Chloe Grace Moretz and Alicia Vikander. As the designer described them in a statement, "These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity."

One by one, the stars strike a pose in the designer duds, each ensemble unlike the last. The collection features plenty of color and pattern, florals and silhouettes that play with both volume and tailoring. "City and country meet in a wardrobe that constantly swings between a weekday urban attitude and clothes fit for a rural weekend," the collection's design notes explain. 

"The more I work, the more it's about their response for me. It's inspiring to see the second life of the clothes," Ghesquière told Vogue. "For an 'in-between' collection, for which we don't do a runway show, I thought it would be great to have their point of view."

See for yourself in E!'s gallery below:

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Thandie Newton

The Westworld actress is a style star in prints. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Michelle Williams

We'd spend all the money in the world on this look. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Doona Bae

The actress is pretty in plaid. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Samara Weaving

The actress smiles in this striking ensemble.

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner

Is that you, Sansa Stark? 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Indya Moore

Never too many florals in fashion. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Chloë Grace Moretz

The actress gives flower print an edge. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Laura Harrier

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star strikes a pose. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Riley Keough

The actress rocks prints on her own personal runway. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Kelela

We're green with envy over this look. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Urassaya Sperbund

There's no feeling blue in this outfit. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Zhong Chuxi

Can we talk about that adorable bucket bag?

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Ruth Negga

The Oscar nominee can rock this look on the runway or red carpet. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Kelsey Asbille

The actress rocks a red clutch. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander

Lara Croft has a new look. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Léa Seydoux

The French star stuns in florals. 

Louis Vuitton, Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook, Chloe Grace Moretz, Alicia Vikander, Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly

Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly

The Oscar winner looks fierce in florals and lace. 

