Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Leave it to these famous fashionistas to bring Louis Vuitton to life on the page.
Such was precisely what Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière did for his Pre-Fall collection in lieu of a runway show. Following his May Resort show in the south of France, the brand's lookbook, released on Tuesday, features a slate of familiar Hollywood faces akin to the ones you would spot in the front row of any Vuitton fashion show.
The handpicked stars tasked with rocking the latest looks, many of them award-winning actresses and band ambassadors, include Laura Harrier, Michelle Williams, Riley Keough, Ruth Negga, Sophie Turner, Thandie Newton, Jennifer Connelly, Chloe Grace Moretz and Alicia Vikander. As the designer described them in a statement, "These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity."
One by one, the stars strike a pose in the designer duds, each ensemble unlike the last. The collection features plenty of color and pattern, florals and silhouettes that play with both volume and tailoring. "City and country meet in a wardrobe that constantly swings between a weekday urban attitude and clothes fit for a rural weekend," the collection's design notes explain.
"The more I work, the more it's about their response for me. It's inspiring to see the second life of the clothes," Ghesquière told Vogue. "For an 'in-between' collection, for which we don't do a runway show, I thought it would be great to have their point of view."
See for yourself in E!'s gallery below:
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Thandie Newton
The Westworld actress is a style star in prints.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Michelle Williams
We'd spend all the money in the world on this look.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Doona Bae
The actress is pretty in plaid.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Samara Weaving
The actress smiles in this striking ensemble.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner
Is that you, Sansa Stark?
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Indya Moore
Never too many florals in fashion.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Chloë Grace Moretz
The actress gives flower print an edge.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Laura Harrier
The Spider-Man: Homecoming star strikes a pose.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Riley Keough
The actress rocks prints on her own personal runway.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Kelela
We're green with envy over this look.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Urassaya Sperbund
There's no feeling blue in this outfit.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Zhong Chuxi
Can we talk about that adorable bucket bag?
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Ruth Negga
The Oscar nominee can rock this look on the runway or red carpet.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Kelsey Asbille
The actress rocks a red clutch.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Alicia Vikander
Lara Croft has a new look.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Léa Seydoux
The French star stuns in florals.
Collier Schorr / Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Connelly
The Oscar winner looks fierce in florals and lace.
