by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 10:00 AM
Ellen DeGeneres and Ellen's Game of Games have given us so many, well, games, but in the Tuesday, Jan. 15 episode of the game show get ready for a brand-new one: "Mount St. Ellen."
What's "Mount St. Ellen" you ask? Well, see for yourself in the clip above. Contestants, in their best Ellen-provided lederhosen (so you know they're going to make things more difficult) must climb and elevated and slippery "mountain," but there are of course more obstacles than just a climb with DeGeneres at the controls.
Look at how the contestant sabotages the others!
The Tuesday, Jan. 15 episode also features the introduction of "See You Later Alligator" as well as contestants doing their best to conquer "Aw Snap" and "You Bet Your Wife." The winner of each of the first four rounds then advances to "Know or Go," with the winning contestant form there then going to "Hot Hands" for a chance at the cash prize.
DeGeneres is host and executive producer for the show with Stephen "tWitch" Boss as announcer. The show features longer and super-sized versions of games from DeGeneres' talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Ellen's Game of Games airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
