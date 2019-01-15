Adele Channels June Carter Cash: See the Crazy Transformation & All of Her Other Wild Costumes

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 9:00 AM

Adele, June Carter Cash

Instagram

Hello, it's Adele...or is it June Carter Cash? We can't tell!

On Tuesday, the British singer channeled her inner country queen by dressing up as the one and only June Carter Cash and we are shook. In the photo that the actress shared on Instagram it's clear that not only does Adele admire the "Jackson" singer but she knows exactly how to embody her with both her hair and costume choices.

The "Someone Like You" singer is almost unrecognizable dressed as the legendary country artist from her brunette locks to her vintage-inspired lavender dress. It's unreal how Adele is able to completely change her look and become singers that anyone would recognize with a little makeup and wardrobe assistance.

Although this is Adele's first costume debut of the new year, she has rocked numerous costumes in the past, including another country legend, Dolly Parton in 2018.

Photos

Adele's Celebrity Grammy Friends

We're not sure why Adele decides to take on these iconic personas, but we're totally impressed.

What we do know is Adele's latest nod to the country icon would make both Carter and Reese Witherspoon, who played June Carter in Walk the Line, very proud.

Over the years, the England native has given fans three albums to love and rejoice over and lots of costume inspiration for dress-up parties and Halloween festivities.

When she's not dressing up as real people like June Carter Cash, Dolly Parton or even George Michael, the singer has been known to channel movie characters or just go all out on Halloween costumes.

Read

Taylor Swift "So Stoked" to Hang Out With Adele and J.K. Rowling in London

She's been Rose from Titanic and made us do a double take as Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask.

Plus, she can become any age with her costume craziness and we love her even more for it.

Check out all of Adele's best costumes below and cast your vote for the one that is most impressive. 

It's not going to be easy to choose, but rumor has it there's no wrong choice!

Adele, June Carter Cash

Instagram

June Carter Cash

In January 2019, Adele channeled her inner country queen as June Carter Cash and everything from her brunette wig to her dress choice was perfect.

Adele, Titanic

Instagram

Rose from Titanic

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me," Adele wrote on a series of photos from her 30th birthday bash. "My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."

Adele, Titanic

Instagram

Rose from Titanic

The "Hello" singer danced the night away at her Dirty 30 Titanic-themed party in 2018.

Article continues below

Adele

Instagram

Rose from Titanic

Doesn't she look just like Rose from the iconic movie?!

Adele, Dolly Parton

Instagram

Dolly Parton

In January 2018, the singer channeled Dolly Parton and nailed the look. "The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x," she wrote.

Adele

Instagram

Old Lady

The British singer and songwriter poked fun at herself ahead of her 29th birthday in 2017 with this costume.

Article continues below

Adele, Halloween, 2017, Costume

Instagram

Halloween Queen

"Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️," Adele captioned this Halloween snap in 2017.

Adele, Halloween, 2017, Costume

Instagram

Halloween Queen

While fans are still a little unsure as to who exactly Adele was for Halloween in 2017, they can all agree her witch-like makeup was flawless.

Adele

Instagram

Stanley Ipkiss from The Mask

While on tour in Dallas, Texas in 2016, Adele made Jim Carrey proud with her ode to his character in The Mask for Halloween.

Article continues below

Adele, George Michael

Instagram

George Michael

"Thank you for the birthday wishes I had a wonderful time! I was my hero x #gottahavefaith," Adele captioned this series of George Michael photos in 2015.

Adele's Best Costume Ever
Which of Adele's amazing costumes is the best of them all?
13.3%
46.7%
13.3%
0.0%
2.2%
6.7%
17.8%
