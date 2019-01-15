Denim Jackets to Keep You Warm

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 3:30 AM

Your trusty denim jacket—do you ever get tired of it?

Short answer: No, that thing goes with everything. It's a classic and you value it's place in your wardrobe. That being said, it's pretty darn cold outside right now. What we mean is that if you wanted to upgrade to a warmer, less traditional version of your go-to, just for the season, we'd support you. Afterall, we want you to be comfortable. And, hey, take a look for yourself: There are actually tons of winter-friendly denim coats that are too cute not to wear. 

Wouldn't you agree? 

Levi's Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Levi's

J.CREW Classic Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $110 at Nordstrom

TOPSHOP Hybrid Denim Borg Jacket

BUY IT: $63 at Nordstrom

Splendid Sparrow Jacket With Faux Fur

BUY IT: $101 at Revolve

KENDALL + KYLIE Destructed Denim Trucker with Built In Hoodie

BUY IT: $128 at Shopbop

TOPSHOP Borg Faux Fur Collar Hacked Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $43 at Nordstrom

VOLCOM Woodstone Fleece Trim Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $130 at Nordstrom

MADEWELL Fleece Trim Denim Cocoon Coat

BUY IT: $198 at Nordstrom

KENDALL + KYLIE Fleece Lined Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $148 at Nordstrom

AVEC LES FILLES Denim & Faux Fur Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $155 at Nordstrom

TOPSHOP Faux Fur Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $63 at Nordstrom

Sanctuary Statement Sherpa Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $179 at Revolve

BLANKNYC Printed Denim Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve

Rails Ramsey Jacket

BUY IT: $117 at Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

