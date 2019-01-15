The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Take a minute to ask anyone in your circle about the state of their skin right now and chances are there will be a collective sigh.

Why? Dry winter weather messes with your face. But just because you're having trouble with uneven tone and flakiness doesn't mean it's unfixable. Our advice: If you're not already using a serum in your routine at least once a day (we prefer in the evenings), add one in ASAP. You want to look for hydrating or exfoliating ingredients that gently feed life back into your dermis.

Another tip: Make sure you apply this after you cleanse but before your moisturize. Serums are powerful stuff so you want those ingredients to be the first to come in contact with your skin. 

You feel us? OK, now for winter our favorites—ranked.

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Juice Beauty Antioxidant Serum

BUY IT: $48 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

NEUTROGENA Hydroboost Hydrating Serum

BUY IT: $20 at Ulta Beauty

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum

BUY IT: $48 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Super Serum

BUY IT: $79 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

SkinCeuticals Vitamin C Face Serum

BUY IT: $70 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

PCA Skin ExLinea Peptide Smoothing Serum

BUY IT: $110 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum

BUY IT: $78 at Sephora

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Nurse Jamie EGF Stem Cell Complex

BUY IT: $125 at Dermstore

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

EVE LOM Intense Hydration Serum

BUY IT: $95 at Sephora

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum

BUY IT: $95 at Kate Somerville

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

OSEA Hyaluronic Sea Serum

BUY IT: $88 at Revolve

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum

BUY IT: $300 at Revolve

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

LANCÔME Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum

BUY IT: $105 at Sephora

E-Comm: The Best Winter Face Serums - Ranked

DRUNK ELEPHANT T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum

BUY IT: $90 at Sephora

 

Yeah, we've got you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

