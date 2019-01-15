by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 5:00 AM
Nikki Bella may be single and mingling, but it sounds like she had one stellar date with Peter Kraus.
As you surely saw, teasers for Total Bellas season 4 revealed that the WWE maven went on a date with The Bachelorette alum. Although the date seemingly didn't blossom into anything, the Bella Twin only had nice things to say about Rachel Lindsay's ex.
"He is very good looking and a great guy—like super sweet, he's attentive, he pays attention to detail," the Total Bellas star revealed exclusively to E! News. "He found out I loved black licorice, he showed up with black licorice. I was like, 'Whoa! That's amazing.'"
And it appears that Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were fans of Peter too…which makes sense since the mother of one arranged the date. Regardless, Bryan (who is often neutral about Nikki's suitors) found Peter very attractive and Brie was stunned at the length of their date.
"He was so nice, but their date was forever," Brie remarked.
"Five hours!" Nikki added. "And I drank the whole time."
While Peter "asked really great questions," Nikki admitted it was "really hard" dating in front of an entire camera crew.
Yet, it's another familiar face from TV that has captured Nikki's current attention. We're, of course, talking about the romance rumors involving the Bella Twin and Artem Chigvintsev. Now Nikki didn't deny her quality time with the Dancing With the Stars pro, but she made it clear she's also playing the field.
"He's been another one on my little dating circle," Nikki relayed. "I've been to dinner with him before, but it's just different now."
Not to mention, having previously trained together for DWTS, it helps that Nikki feels "comfortable" around Chigvintsev. Despite acknowledging her "chemistry" with Artem, she noted that she's still open to "applications."
Nonetheless, Nikki overcame a lot to get back into the dating scene. As fans saw in the Total Bellas season 4 premiere, Nikki closed a big chapter as she officially moved out of ex John Cena's house.
Understandably, reliving this was an emotional experience for both Brie and Nikki. According to Birdie Danielson's mom, they were both crying during the episode.
"You see Nicole truly closing a chapter in her life," Brie expressed. "You see this new person come out and, you know, this season we're gonna see this new you. I think that was really inspiring last night."
For all of this and more, take a look at the highlights from Brie and Nikki's E! News chat above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
Nikki Bella Sounds Off on Artem Chigvintsev Romance Rumors & Reveals She Talks to Ex John Cena About Her Dating Life
