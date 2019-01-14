Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby is only a few months away from gracing us with its royal presence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the pregnancy on Oct, 15. It also happened to be the first day of their royal tour that took them to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace announced in a statement that day. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The news of Meghan's pregnancy came just about five months after their May 19, 2018 nuptials at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Since then, she's allowed her baby bump to take center stage in many of her royal outings.

On Monday, the Duchess shared some tidbits about her due date during at outing in Birkenhead, Merseyside, including her due date.

Here's everything we know so far about Meghan and Harry's baby.