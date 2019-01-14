In a show with a premiere filled with awkward reunions, this one might just be the most awkward.

Roswell, New Mexico, the newest series from The CW, begins just before the 10 year high school reunion of Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Parsons), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Maria (Heather Hemmens), Kyle (Michael Trevino), Michael (Michael Vlamis), and Alex (Tyler Blackburn), and while they've all got some history to work through, it's the last pair that might have the most of all.

Michael and Alex haven't seen each other since Alex left for Baghdad, and it's clear these two have been through some things both together and apart based on how they react to seeing each other in the exclusive premiere clip above. Alex is back without one of his legs, and Michael (who's a secret alien, just for some context) has got something most likely illegal going on in his trailer.