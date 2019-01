Chrissy Teigen's Latest Throwback Proves John Legend Never Ages

Chrissy Teigen just won the #10YearChallenge.

As we continue the first month of 2019, many social media users are looking back at photos of themselves from 10 years ago. Many celebs, like Teigen, are participating in the challenge by sharing throwback pictures of themselves with their fans.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host took to Twitter on Monday to post a photo of her and husband John Legend on the red carpet in 2009.

"googled myself in 2009. HOW IS JOHN GONNA LOOK EXACTLY THE SAME," Teigen tweeted along with the picture. "I loved this dress so much. it feels like it was yesterday....I remember the feel of the fabric and the zipper and and and ahhhhhh time, it flies kids."