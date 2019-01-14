Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwinare ready to find their love nest.

The A-list couple is in the midst of a multi-million dollar house hunt, months after the newlyweds secretly eloped. A source reveals to E! News that Hailey and Justin moved out of their rental and moved into a Los Angeles hotel before the holidays. Since then, they have been looking at "houses in many different areas of L.A. in the $10-15 million range," says the insider.

Their search for the perfect Cali home took them to the Westside (or as SoCal people call it: the land west of the 405) before the Christmas season, but the source says, "They've been looking in Encino in the valley more recently."

As for their wish list, the insider reveals they are "looking at new construction and both modern and traditional styles."