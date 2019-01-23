Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Designers pull out all the stops to make their shows memorable during Fashion Week.
From unique apparel to exciting runway stunts, designers know that they have to break the mold to receive attention during this fashion-packed time of year.
In 2018, Cynthia Rowley turned her New York Fashion Week show into a one-of-a-kind roller rink with models making their way down the runway on skates.
That same year, Louis Vuitton reunited Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk in honor of artist director Kim Jones' final show for the brand during Paris Fashion Week.
It's always fun to see what each brand does to set itself apart from the crowd. But, things don't always go to plan during Fashion Week.
Who can forget when model Slick Woods gave birth just after showing off her baby bump at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show? Luckily, she made to the hospital in time but she was actually in labor during the show!
Bella Hadid also provided a shocking moment when she tripped and fell on the runway at the Michael Kors show in 2016.
Hadid wasn't alone in taking a spill in front of crowd at Fashion Week. In Paris, Campbell fell to the ground during a Vivienne Westwood show back in 1993.
It's the unexpected that makes Fashion Week so exciting! Relive all of the craziest Fashion Week moments below.
Cynthia Rowley made her fashion show into a celebration on roller skates in 2018.
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show gave birth to more than just designs when model Slick Woods welcomed a baby boy shortly after walking on the runway.
Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss reunited on the runway in honor of Kim Jones' final Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.
An up-and-coming model's worst nightmare: falling down on the runway. If you were watching the Michael Kors SS17 runway show, there was a high chance that you felt really bad for Bella Hadid. Thankfully, things only got better for the model after her sudden drop.
Remember when no one knew if Kanye West was going to produce Yeezy season four, until he told everyone to meet a bus in Chelsea? Then, once editors and models arrived on Roosevelt Island, it was so hot a model fainted. Oh, Kanye.
Jeremy Meeks goes down as the biggest come-up in fashion history. This bad boy turned his mugshot into a modeling career. It sounds crazy, until you see him.
Red paint, tofu—when PETA shows up, you better hide your animal-sourced products. Every time this agency has appeared on a runway, it's been memorable.
According to this design house, you can let it all hang out on the runway. Some turned red; others tried to get a closer look; but, everyone remembers the male nudity of this show.
Queen down! Naomi Campbell fell victim to a pair of intense Vivienne Westwood heels. Since the supermodel is so iconic, we'll never forget the moment we realized she was human.
Remember that time Viktor & Rolf put an outfit on the runway that we really wanted, but knew we couldn't wear to work (even though we really, really wanted to)?
This Alexander McQueen moment made us truly appreciate weave. At least you know that if you're ever cold, you can take it out of your head and put it on your shoulders—chic!
According to Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, puppets aren't just for your hands. Like Karlie Kloss, you can wear them on your head and body.
