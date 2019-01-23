Designers pull out all the stops to make their shows memorable during Fashion Week.

From unique apparel to exciting runway stunts, designers know that they have to break the mold to receive attention during this fashion-packed time of year.

In 2018, Cynthia Rowley turned her New York Fashion Week show into a one-of-a-kind roller rink with models making their way down the runway on skates.

That same year, Louis Vuitton reunited Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell on the catwalk in honor of artist director Kim Jones' final show for the brand during Paris Fashion Week.

It's always fun to see what each brand does to set itself apart from the crowd. But, things don't always go to plan during Fashion Week.

Who can forget when model Slick Woods gave birth just after showing off her baby bump at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show? Luckily, she made to the hospital in time but she was actually in labor during the show!