The Passage makes its way to TV on Monday, Jan 14 on Fox and fans of the book should know right off the bat things will be a little different. For starters, the series based on Justin Cronin's fan-favorite novels, features some new characters, but showrunner Liz Heldens remain "came to this material as a fan."

"I read the book in 2012, and I just went crazy over it and then I read the sequel and then I went to go read the third book. But Justin hadn't finished writing it yet, so I had to wait. And so when I found out that Fox had the material, I was thrilled and excited. I went bananas. And so here we are," he said at the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.