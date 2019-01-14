EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Sounds Off on Artem Chigvintsev Romance Rumors & Reveals She Talks to Ex John Cena About Her Dating Life

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 1:19 PM

Nikki Bella is "really enjoying single life" amid those Artem Chigvintsev romance rumors!

Today the Total Bellas star appeared on Daily Pop alongside twin sister Brie Bella to give an update on her love life. While the WWE maven confirmed she's gone on a few dates with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, she implied that she's still playing the field.

"I went on a few dates…and the one thing being a new LA girl that I forget is like, even at the farmers' markets, there's paparazzi," the reality TV veteran dished. "Honestly, it's been a few dates. It's been fun, but I'm just dating around."

Furthermore, Nikki noted that she's been "kind of playing in my Crayola box." However, the Bella Twin got tongue tied when it came to describing her current favorite "flavor" of men.

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

"I'm on my way to taste all the flavors! Yeah, I can assure you that," Nikki quipped to Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "There's a few I haven't tried and I'm like 'Well!'"

Although Nikki is playing the field, she revealed she isn't looking to date anyone from social media or an app. "I want someone to know the person before I go on the date so I'm not like going on a date with a serial killer," Nikki further shared. "I will not ever go on Tinder! I'm sorry."

As for ex John Cena? He's fully aware that Nikki's out and about dating. Per the popular wrestler, she has "given him the heads up on everything."

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

"He and I are friendly," Brie's sister relayed about her former fiancé. "I have given him the heads up on everything because I have so much respect for him. So I told him like, 'Hey! I'm going on a date with this guy, just want you to know.'"

Understandably, Nikki doesn't want John to be "surprised" when news of her love life hits the press. "I love him, I have respect for him—he's just such a good friend of mine," Nikki added.

For all of this and more, check out Nikki and Brie's Daily Pop appearance in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

