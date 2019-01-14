Nikki Bella is "really enjoying single life" amid those Artem Chigvintsev romance rumors!

Today the Total Bellas star appeared on Daily Pop alongside twin sister Brie Bella to give an update on her love life. While the WWE maven confirmed she's gone on a few dates with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, she implied that she's still playing the field.

"I went on a few dates…and the one thing being a new LA girl that I forget is like, even at the farmers' markets, there's paparazzi," the reality TV veteran dished. "Honestly, it's been a few dates. It's been fun, but I'm just dating around."

Furthermore, Nikki noted that she's been "kind of playing in my Crayola box." However, the Bella Twin got tongue tied when it came to describing her current favorite "flavor" of men.