Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable While Filming New Movie Role

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 11:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Megan Fox

YONHAP/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

We're not one to place bets, but you likely haven't seen Megan Fox look like this before.

As the actress prepares for a whole new project on the big screen, photographers spotted the 32-year-old with a different style.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Megan sported a blonde wig as cameras rolled in South Korea. She completed her look with a North Face blue bomber jacket, green button-down and a crossover body handbag.

So what is the casual look for?

Megan is currently shooting the Korean War film titled Jangsa-ri 9.15 where she plays the part of war correspondent Marguerite Higgins.

Photos

Stars Playing Real People

For those who may not know, Marguerite reported during World War ll, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The New York Herald Tribune reporter is credited with advancing equal access for female war correspondents.

Thanks to her book titled War In Korea: The Report Of A Woman Combat Correspondent, Marguerite also became the first woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Foreign Correspondence.

"Fox is very passionate about her role and has spent time studying Higgins and preparing visual concepts," a spokesperson for Taewon Entertainment previously shared in a statement to Variety.

A release date for the upcoming project has yet to be announced. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Megan Fox , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Anna Faris Congratulates Ex Chris Pratt on His Engagement

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

All the Details on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt

Dirty John

Everything Dirty John Changed or Left out From the Crazy True Story

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After Comments About Controversial Singers

Pregnant Meghan Markle Reveals Her Due Date

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.