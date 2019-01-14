SAG-AFTRA is calling out the Oscars Academy for "self-serving intimidation."

With just under two weeks left until the 2019 SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA has issued a statement on its website, accusing the Academy of trying to "control" award show talent.

"SAG-AFTRA has fielded numerous requests to respond to assertions that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences exerts extraordinary and unwarranted pressure on talent to hold them from appearing at other award presentations," the statement begins. "We have received multiple reports of these activities and have experienced firsthand the Academy's graceless pressure tactics and attempts to control the awards show talent pipeline. Awards season is a very special time when actors and actresses are being appropriately celebrated and recognized for the outstanding quality of their work. We would expect the Academy to honor these goals."