Thirty years after his death, Ted Bundy is telling his story. In Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, viewers will get new insight to the psyche of the notorious serial killer thanks to interviews.

Directed and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, the four-part series is inspired by the book of the same name (written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth) and utilizes more than 100 hours of exclusive audio interviews the two writers conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980.

See the trailer below.