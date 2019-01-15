BRAND NEW
Botched Patient Danielle Details the Painful Reason Why She Wants Her Implants Removed

It's natural or bust for this Botched patient!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, psychic Danielle reveals she's ready to ditch her augmented breasts as post-surgery complications have left her with hardened, deformed boobs. Specifically, Danielle's breasts have capsulized twice and she wants them gone!

"Having breast implants that are literally almost into your armpits and completely being squeezed by capsulized scar tissue is the most uncomfortable experience," the clairvoyant explains in a confessional.

Understandably, Danielle hopes Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif can help her get back to her "natural breast." Despite being unhappy with the look and feel of her chest, Danielle feels supported by her wife Pearl and their young son.

"Having a family means the world to me," the medium continues. "If it wasn't for my son and my wife, I'm not sure that I would've really been able to get in touch with what beauty really means—and that's inside, not the outside."

Nonetheless, Danielle is "really excited" for her consultation with the doctors.

"If I could just go back to natural…that would be a dream come true," Danielle concludes to her wife. "I've grown into a new woman and I'm in a whole different place in my life now."

Hear all about Danielle's case in the clip above!

