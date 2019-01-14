Donald Trump Mocks Jeff Bezos Over His Divorce

On Jan. 10, the National Enquirer released Bezos' alleged text messages with Sanchez. According to the outlet, one message from Bezos to Sanchez read, "I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."

Another text from Bezos to Sanchez allegedly said, "I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.…I want to kiss your lips…I love you. I am in love with you."

Bezos' lawyer told The Enquirer that it was "widely known" that he and his wife had been "long separated." While a source close to Sanchez told the publication that she and Bezos had separated from their spouses "in the fall."