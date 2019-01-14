Critics' Choice Awards 2019: 7 Things You Didn't See on TV

Taye Diggs hosted the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday.

The award show was filled with several memorable moments. ROMA took home the big movie prize with its Best Picture win, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime were TV's top winners, taking home the trophies for Best Comedy, Drama and Limited Series, respectively.

There were also a few ties this year. Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette, for instance, tied for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for their work in Sharp Objects and Escape at Dannemora, respectively. Lady Gaga and Glenn Close also tied for Best Actress for their respective performances in A Star Is Born and The Wife.

There were even a few viral moments, including when Joey's Burgers Guy photobombed Diggs.

Still, there was plenty of action viewers didn't see on their screens. Check out the list below for some off-camera moments.