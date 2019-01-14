TLC
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 7:18 AM
TLC
Larissa Dos Santos Lima has made a tearful plea.
The reality star, who appeared on season six of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her ex Colt Johnson, took to Instagram on the heels of the show's "Tell All" Part 2 episode. As fans well know, the weekend kicked off on a rocky note for Lima, who was released from the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic battery. On Friday, the same day she was arrested, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife of just seven months.
In an Instagram Live posted by Lima after the Sunday night episode, she explained that the GoFundMe account that had raised money for her had been reported by "haters," taken down and the money refunded. Lima tearfully asked for donations to hire attorneys since she cannot work in the United States. "It's important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case," she said on Instagram. "I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it's something that I really need," she said of another GoFundMe account.
"I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it," she said, noting it upsets her to have to ask. "To come here to beg—it's really sad, really sad for me."
The star also made allegations against TLC, claiming they fed her lines on the show to make her look a certain way.
"There's a lot of things you guys don't know," her friend Danielle said in the Instagram Live, alleging that the show is scripted. "The show portrayed her in a way she is not." E! News has reached out to TLC for comment.
Danielle added, "She wants to say thank you so much to the people who are supporting her, supporting her situation, who understand her situation."
"I'm not perfect, but I did everything from my heart," Lima said.
She also addressed fans in an Instagram statement, writing, "Hi Everyone, as you know, the haters reported my go fund me account after I reached the goal in only 2 days. I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money. I got one email and they said you all will be refund." She concluded by asking fans to donate to her Vimeo and Zelle accounts, which she listed on her Instagram account.
As for Johnson, he seemingly addressed his ex on what appears to be his new Instagram account. "I don't understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her," the post read.
"When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her. My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there."
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?