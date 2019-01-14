90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Pleads for Money Amid Divorce From Colt Johnson

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 7:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
90 Day Fiance

TLC

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has made a tearful plea. 

The reality star, who appeared on season six of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her ex Colt Johnson, took to Instagram on the heels of the show's "Tell All" Part 2 episode. As fans well know, the weekend kicked off on a rocky note for Lima, who was released from the Clark County Detention Center after being arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic battery. On Friday, the same day she was arrested, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife of just seven months

In an Instagram Live posted by Lima after the Sunday night episode, she explained that the GoFundMe account that had raised money for her had been reported by "haters," taken down and the money  refunded. Lima tearfully asked for donations to hire attorneys since she cannot work in the United States. "It's important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case," she said on Instagram. "I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it's something that I really need," she said of another GoFundMe account. 

"I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it," she said, noting it upsets her to have to ask. "To come here to beg—it's really sad, really sad for me."

Photos

90 Day Fiancé Secrets Revealed

The star also made allegations against TLC, claiming they fed her lines on the show to make her look a certain way. 

"There's a lot of things you guys don't know," her friend Danielle said in the Instagram Live, alleging that the show is scripted. "The show portrayed her in a way she is not." E! News has reached out to TLC for comment. 

Danielle added, "She wants to say thank you so much to the people who are supporting her, supporting her situation, who understand her situation."

"I'm not perfect, but I did everything from my heart," Lima said. 

She also addressed fans in an Instagram statement, writing, "Hi Everyone, as you know, the haters reported my go fund me account after I reached the goal in only 2 days. I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money. I got one email and they said you all will be refund." She concluded by asking fans to donate to her Vimeo and Zelle accounts, which she listed on her Instagram account. 

As for Johnson, he seemingly addressed his ex on what appears to be his new Instagram account. "I don't understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America. Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her," the post read.

"When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her. My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ TV , Breakups , , Divorces , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gina Rodriguez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Game of Thrones

Leslie Jones Is All of Us After Watching the Game of Thrones Final Season Teaser

90 Day Fiance, Pedro and Chantel

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? First Look Is Full of Chantel and Pedro Drama

Lindsay Lohan Just Doesn't Listen

The Favourite

2019 Critics' Choice Awards Winners: The Complete List

90 Day Fiance Couple

90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" Part 2: Divorce Talk, Colt and Larissa Get Candid and More

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.