Fiji Water Girl Who? Joey's Burgers Guy Steals the Show at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 5:58 AM

There's a new viral superstar—and he's known as Joey's Burgers Guy

The internet sensation made headlines on Sunday after he photobombed Taye Diggs at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. It all happened while the award show host was naming Mission: Impossible – Fallout  Best Action Movie. Fans soon spotted a man carrying a tray of food from the establishment and smiling from ear to ear. Before the night was over, the internet had found it next meme. 

Still, not everyone was a fan of the new star.

"The real winner is Joey's Burgers #CriticsChoice2019," wrote on follower.

"#CriticsChoiceAwards Joey's burgers guy is trying too hard," wrote another.

Joey's Burgers Guy, who has yet to be identified, wasn't the first new face to go viral this award show season. Fans will recall Fiji Water Girl also became famous after she was spotted photobombing stars at the 2019 Golden Globes. While many applauded the young woman, named Kelleth Cuthbert, not everyone was pleased with her antics. Jamie Lee Curtis even slammed the brand, arguing "sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."

Best Dressed Stars at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Fiji Water had a few young ladies on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards; however, the OG was not there.

With several other award shows like the SAG Awards and the Oscars just around the corner, we're sure we'll see new internet sensations in the near future.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

