Best Beauty at Critics' Choice Awards 2019: Charlize Theron, Connie Britton and More

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

My, oh my, did we have some beauties on the red carpet this weekend!

For those who missed the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards, your favorite stars from the big and small screen came together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for one unforgettable party.

After the awards were handed out and the red carpet closed, pop culture fans couldn't help but talk all things fashion and beauty.

We here at E! News were no different as we praised Charlize Theron's hairstyle and Mandy Moore 's beauty eye shadow. And yes, even some gentlemen impressed us with their smooth skin. We see you Rami Malek.

After some admiring, we came up with a few of our favorite beauty looks of the night.

Critics' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

And guess what? You may be able to recreate some looks on your own because we found the exact products the Hollywood stars used.

But enough of us teasing! Let's get to the best beauty in our gallery below.

Best Beauty, Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Connie Britton's Hair

For the Critics' Choice Awards, the Dirty John star opted for shaggy beach hair that won over beauty fans. Hairstylist Creighton Bowman used Dove hair products including $5 Dove Invisible Dry Shampoo to give the hair more body. "To contrast the ultra-glam style of her green dress, we wanted to bring out another side of Connie and showcase her thick curly hair in a new way on the carpet," he explained to E! News. Nailed it! 

Best Beauty, Mandy Moore, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Mandy Moore's Eyes

In addition to Mandy's white hot Michael Kors dress, fans couldn't get enough of the This Is Us star's beauty look. Thanks to makeup artist and groomer Kindra Mann, Mandy's eyes popped with Tom Ford Beauty Shadow Extreme. She combined fuchsia, red blue and deep purple on the outer corner and underneath the lash line. She later used a little bit of Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara in black vinyl on top and bottom. She completed the eye look with Nars Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base. 

Best Beauty, Lady Gaga, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Hair

Celebrity stylist Frederic Aspiras created a bright, romantic look using Joico stylers. As for how the A Star Is Born star got those curls to stay in place, it's all about using the JoiShape Shaping and Finishing Spray. 

Best Beauty, Olivia Munn, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Olivia Munn's Makeup

While perfecting the actress' beauty look, Los Angeles makeup artist Patrick Ta wanted to create a chic but flirty play on old Hollywood glam. Between Shiseido's ControlledChaos mascara (available this March) and Shiseido's ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in the shade "Night Life," we'd say he nailed it. "This look is so gorgeous on her," Patrick shared with E! News. 

Best Beauty, Charlize Theron, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Charlize Theron's Hair

The Best Actress in a Comedy nominee turned heads on the red carpet with a modern day Grecian goddess creation by celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel who used a variety of Virtue products including the 6-in-1 styler and $18 texturing spray

Best Beauty, Emmy Rossum, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Emmy Rossum's Lips

Makeup artist Jo Baker wanted a "stark and dramatic bold statement lip" for the Hollywood actress. Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink Un-Nude Liquid Lipstick was just the product. As for her total beauty look, Jo wanted to add a sharpness to each of Emmy's features. "I made the brows more angular," she explained. "I added some sculpting on her cheek bones alongside the dark lip and the liner-pinched eyes. This created a bold dramatic and fun look." 

Best Beauty, America Ferrera, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

America Ferrera's Hair

After the actress' fitting just a few days before showtime, hairstylist Aviva Perea and stylist Karla Welch agreed to do a "super curly disco hair." So how did they do it? "Starting with wet hair, I coated America's hair from root to ends with Oribe Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse," Aviva explained to E! News. "Then using my Dyson dryer on low heat, I diffused her hair gently so not to break up her natural curl pattern. Then using a 3/8" curling iron, I defined her curls to give them extra definition. I then sprayed her hair with Dove Dry Shampoo for volume and Elnett Hair Spray for shine and hold."  

Best Beauty, Rami Malek, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Rami Malek's Skin

For the Critic's Choice Awards, groomer Marissa Machado says the Bohemian Rhapsody star went "with a bit of a retro feel." For his skin, Marissa used Kosas Cosmetics Tinted Moisturizer for a warm yet natural finish. Rami's look was polished off with the not-yet launched Kosasport Lip Fuel, which kept his lips nourished all night long.

Best Beauty, Issa Rae, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Issa Rae's Makeup

Makeup artist and male groomer Joanna Simkin broke down the actress' look on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It's all from the CoverGirl Full Spectrum Collection. As Joanna called it, it's the "money green smoke show." 

Best Beauty, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco's Lips

The Big Bang Theory star got her beauty look on point thanks to celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. For those curious to know about Kaley's lip, look no further than KohGenDo's $39 Maifanshi lipstick.

Award season is just getting started! We can't wait to see what Hollywood's biggest stars have in store for the SAG Awards later this month. 

