There was one specific shout-out that she needed to give: "I want to thank life for all the experiences I had to draw from to become this role."

The main character in A Star Is Born, Jackson Maine, suffers from alcoholism and she also made a point to speak about this in her address. She expressed, "I would like to dedicate this award tonight to all people who have suffered from alcoholism and addiction or whoever watched their love ones suffer. I wanted nothing more than to show the truth and the power of this very heartbreaking dynamic. This is the true star of the film, the true star of the film is not me. It's bravery and perseverance."

Gaga also took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song with "Shallow."

Close's speech on Sunday was similar to that of her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance. The actress received a standing ovation while on the stage to get the Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama award. "I am so honored to be with my category sisters and we've gotten to know each other a little bit so far and I can't wait to spend more time with you," she said tearfully. "Everything that you did this year or you're here for is … We all should be up here together, that's all I can say."

As the camera panned around the room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

Congratulations to Lady Gaga and Glenn Close on your achievements! Check out the full list of winners from the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards here.