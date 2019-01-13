Happy birthday, Cash Warren!

While Jessica Alba's hubby turned 40 years old on Thursday, the actress decided to celebrate her main man's big day with a birthday bash this weekend.

The party took place at the couple's house in Beverly Hills, Calif. The event had a "game night" theme and guests were asked to wear their pajamas to the soirée. From Twister and charades to beer pong and flip cup, the party had something for everybody. An insider told E! News guests received name tags and were divided into teams. There were even instructors at each game station.

It looks like The Honest Company founder got really into the competition, too.

"Jessica is very competitive," the insider told E! News. "It was hilarious. She made a scene cheering loudly for herself when she scored a point in the corn hole."