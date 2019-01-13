Ashley Martson is facing a serious health scare.

On Sunday afternoon, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed on Instagram that she had to be hospitalized as she experiences complications from lupus.

"I'm sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I'm sick. If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus," she shared with her fans and followers. "I will begin dialysis shortly. I will not let this beat me. I know I'm strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids."

Ashley continued, "I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it's going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers #ashley #lupus #kidneyfailure #90dayfiance #tlc."