Well, the Godzilla actress was pretty fed up with the hate and decided to comment on it on her Instagram Story. She posted a selfie from the backseat of a car and responded to what people had to say about acting and dressing her age. "ik everyone on my last pic wants me to 'act my age' but quite frankly its [sic] my instagram and if i choose to post that picture and you don't like it...scroll past it."

Brown has since deleted the picture.

Plus, she has bigger fish to fry. Brown hinted a few months ago that season three could be the end of Stranger Things, but quickly put to rest any unease about it during a chat with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Fans began wondering if the show would be over for good after Brown posted a photo of herself crying on the last day of the show's filming for the season.

"I'm a very emotional person. I can't say goodbye to people. It gives me serious, like, sadness and anxiety," she told the host. "So when I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering, that was a tough one."

The Netflix hit recently released the show's episode titles and its release date. Warm up your toasters and get your Eggos ready because it's back on July 4!