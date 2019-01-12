David Fisher/Shutterstock
Three years since sparks initially flew between these two, the fireworks are still going off between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
The pair, who first sparked romance rumors following a 2016 Golden Globes after-party, have since forged a years-long relationship. Sure, the two took some "respectful, loving space" in early 2017, but it wasn't long before they were seeing each other again by that summer.
They haven't exactly hid their romance since. Have you seen the pop star's Orlando-themed onesie? In October 2018, the two dined together in honor of the songstress' 34th birthday and then vacationed in Hawaii with a few family members for the holidays in December. To boot, the getaway came after Perry bid $50,000 for a date with her boyfriend in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire.