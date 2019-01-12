Katy Perry Is Glad She "Made the Right Choice" With Orlando Bloom

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Jan. 12, 2019 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Three years since sparks initially flew between these two, the fireworks are still going off between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors following a 2016 Golden Globes after-party, have since forged a years-long relationship. Sure, the two took some "respectful, loving space" in early 2017, but it wasn't long before they were seeing each other again by that summer

They haven't exactly hid their romance since. Have you seen the pop star's Orlando-themed onesie? In October 2018, the two dined together in honor of the songstress' 34th birthday and then vacationed in Hawaii with a few family members for the holidays in December. To boot, the getaway came after Perry bid $50,000 for a date with her boyfriend in support of those affected by the Woolsey wildfire.

Photos

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Needless to say, they have come a long way from "taking space"—and fans are ecstatic. 

In fact, the stars' eagle-eyed followers noticed a particularly sweet Instagram comment to Bloom ahead of his 42nd birthday on Sunday. 

"Last selfie on a set in my 41st year...i'm grateful and as I contemplate the passage of time I really feel age is just a number and we are not...we ARE the choices we make, the words we speak, the thoughts we create and the actions we take...they shape our realities...and as I say to myself and my son...make smart choices...happy me and my loyal companion," the actor captioned Instagram photos on set, including a snap of his dog. 

"Glad I made the right choice doe," Perry wrote in a since-deleted comment. "Happy birthday angel."

Some fans began speculating about a secret engagement for the pair. Or, she could be referring to them getting back together or dating at all. Tell us, Katy: what choice are you referring to?! Either way, cue the awwww!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Theroux, Elizabeth Hurley

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Colt

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Erin & Ben Napier Tease "Home Town" Season of Diversity

Brie Larson, Alex Greenwald, SAG Awards, Couples

2019 Celebrity Breakups

The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham

Retracing Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Dramatic Love Story Before Their Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.