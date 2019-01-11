Megyn Kelly and NBC have reached an exit agreement, nearly three months after the television host made controversial comments about blackface on television.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that per the agreement, Megyn will be paid the remaining $69 million dollars, as formerly promised in her three-year contract, and she will no longer be held to a non-compete clause. This means the news anchor is able to begin working immediately.

A spokesperson for NBC told multiple outlets, "The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC."

Kelly is now able to close the chapter on this part of her life, which began in October, when the TV host seemingly defended the practice of blackface. During the third hour of the Today show, Megyn told her fellow commentators, "What is racist? You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween. That was okay when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character."