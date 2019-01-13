Meet the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season 2 Cast

The cast for the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is finally here, and fans will definitely recognize the famous house guests.

From Olympians and NFL athletes to reality stars and politicians, this year's cast has it all. Mean Girls fans will surely be excited to see Jonathan Bennett (a.k.a Aaron Samuels) enter the house, and Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will surely cheer on Kandi Burruss. Other celebrities to join the cast include Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Ryan Lochte and Joey Lawrence. Lindsay Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, is also joining the crew.

The show follows a group of stars living under one roof. Each week, houseguests will be voted out of the house, and the last one left will win $250,000. Of course, fans will have to watch the show to catch all of the drama.

Once again, Julie Chen returns as the host.